Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS

** Q1 2016: Bank of Tianjin IPO-BOTJ.HK (China)- $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, BOCI, CCBI

** Q1 2016: Hotel Lotte (South Korea)- $5 bln KRX IPO. BAML, Citi, KDB Daewoo

** Soufun unveils details for spin-off and backdoor listing

** KRX plans to list by first half of 2017

** Malaysian land developer Iskandar Waterfront plans to revive its $300 mln IPO, which was first proposed in 2013

** India's IDBI Bank has started meeting investors for its planned $568 mln qualified institutional placement (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)