US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank
** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities
** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS
** Q1 2016: Bank of Tianjin IPO-BOTJ.HK (China)- $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, BOCI, CCBI
** Q1 2016: Hotel Lotte (South Korea)- $5 bln KRX IPO. BAML, Citi, KDB Daewoo
** Soufun unveils details for spin-off and backdoor listing
** KRX plans to list by first half of 2017
** Malaysian land developer Iskandar Waterfront plans to revive its $300 mln IPO, which was first proposed in 2013
** India's IDBI Bank has started meeting investors for its planned $568 mln qualified institutional placement (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.