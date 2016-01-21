** MSCI Asia down 2 pct after earlier rising as much as 0.96 pct; marks its lowest since Nov. 2012

** Japan, Hong Kong stocks lead selling pressure after oil prices gave up the day's gains

** Nikkei share average closes down 2.4 pct while the broader Topix shed 2.80 percent

** Toyota Motor fell 2.8 pct, Mitsubishi UFJ lost 4.2 pct, Honda Motor ended 4.6 pct lower

** Among HK stocks, CCB lost 2 pct, Ping An ended down 4 pct

** Global investors lower OW on Japan shares - BofA-ML

** Japan's effort to boost ROE under question as Yen rises nL3N1543HI

** Investors start looking for dividend plays as key Asia Pacific markets enter bear phase (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)