** Energy suppliers lead decline on FTSE 100 index
as pressure mounts to reduce UK domestic gas prices after rival
E.ON announced cuts on Wed
** E.ON said it would cut its standard residential gas price
by an average of 5.1 percent from Feb. 1
** Pressure has been mounting on the UK's 'big six' energy
suppliers - SSE, Iberdrola's Scottish Power,
Centrica, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy
- to cut prices to consumers
** Wholesale gas prices have fallen on the back of a steep
drop in oil prices and regulators have urged energy companies to
pass on those savings to the consumers
** SSE, which turned ex-dividend, down 3.7 pct, Centrica
falls 1.1 pct, National Grid and E.ON down 1 pct each
while RWE down 0.3 pct
** Stocks top losers on Stoxx 600 Utilities index,
down 1 pct
