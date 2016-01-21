LONDON Jan 21 A US$600m reduction in the
purchase price of Symantec's data storage unit Veritas
to US$7.4bn will help banks trying to sell the buyout debt, but
difficult market conditions could still make it a challenging
sell, bankers said on Thursday.
Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp said on Tuesday that
it had cut the price of the biggest leveraged buyout of 2015
from US$8bn due to 'uncertainties' since the deal was agreed in
August.
The purchase price has been reduced by US$600m for Veritas
new private equity owner Carlyle, while Symantec will also hold
a US$400m equity stake.
While the price reduction is helpful for lenders, the equity
market slide since the beginning of the year and ongoing
dislocation in the US leveraged loan market could still make the
deal a difficult sell.
"These numbers help a bit, the reduction makes up for equity
market volatility but I'm not sure it's fixed the problem," a
senior loan investor said.
Banks struggled to sell Veritas' buyout debt in mid
November. The US$5.6bn loan and bond package was pulled after
weak investor demand, even after pricing and the discount on the
loan was increased, and the banks withdrew the deal to avoid
taking losses at those levels.
Lead banks Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
have been waiting for market conditions to stabilise before
relaunching the deal, however market conditions have
deteriorated in the interim.
The banks were planning to relaunch the debt in the first
quarter, although it could be further delayed by adverse market
conditions, a European loan investor said. Barclays, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and UBS are also
involved in the transaction.
"Banks are in the same position essentially, it's still a
really tough sell although they will hate to hear that," a
second senior loan investor said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available
for comment and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Conditions remain challenging in the US leveraged loan
market, which is slowly trying to re-establish pricing
benchmarks in early 2016.
Average secondary prices were 96.14 on Thursday on the SMI
100 index of the most actively traded US loans, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, which is complicating efforts to sell
new issue.
"I don't think too many investors will be interested in this
tainted name today when the US market is still struggling to
find a price point," the second senior investor said.
ACQUISITION CLOSING
Neither Carlyle nor Symantec would comment on the reasons
for the price reduction. The two firms are planning to close the
acquisition on January 29, subject to closing conditions.
The deal's failure to sell late last year is likely to have
prompted a discussion between Carlyle, Semantec and its lenders
on how to share the pain, the second senior loan investor said.
"It sounds like they got around a table and discussed how to
share the pain. Banks will still take a hit, but less of a hit,"
he said.
Reducing the purchase price is likely to reduce leverage by
around 0.5 times from 6.7 times to around 6.2 times, which will
make the deal more attractive, a US loan investor said.
The price reduction is also likely to reduce the size of the
expensive subordinated bonds, loan investors said.
The success of the selldown will largely be determined by
the company's next set of financial results, which need to
stabilise or show improvement, investors said.
Veritas' performance has deteriorated since Symantec inked
the deal last August, which gave Carlyle more ammunition to
renegotiate the purchase price, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Kristen Haunss and Davide Scigliuzzo
in New York and Robert Smith in London)