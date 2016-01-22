** Idea Cellular falls as much as 5.2 pct to hit
its lowest intraday level since April 11, 2013
** Stock biggest loser among BSE large caps
** Q3 net profit falls 0.4 pct to 7.64 bln rupees vs
analysts expectations of 8.06 bln rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters data
** Co raises fiscal year capital expenditure estimate to 75
bln rupees from 60-65 bln rupees guided previously
** Idea, along with other Indian carriers are facing tough
competition in already cutthroat market; cos ramping up network
investments and marketing spends ahead of Reliance Jio 4G launch
later this year
** Deceleration reflects increased competition, slowdown in
data volume growth momentum and pressure on margins due to
network investments and higher sales and marketing costs: Kotak
Institutional Equities
** Q3 earnings print clearly does not help in the backdrop
of already-weak market sentiments on the sector ahead of R-Jio's
commercial launch: Kotak Institutional Equities
(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)