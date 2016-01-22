** Idea Cellular falls as much as 5.2 pct to hit its lowest intraday level since April 11, 2013

** Stock biggest loser among BSE large caps

** Q3 net profit falls 0.4 pct to 7.64 bln rupees vs analysts expectations of 8.06 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Co raises fiscal year capital expenditure estimate to 75 bln rupees from 60-65 bln rupees guided previously

** Idea, along with other Indian carriers are facing tough competition in already cutthroat market; cos ramping up network investments and marketing spends ahead of Reliance Jio 4G launch later this year

** Deceleration reflects increased competition, slowdown in data volume growth momentum and pressure on margins due to network investments and higher sales and marketing costs: Kotak Institutional Equities

** Q3 earnings print clearly does not help in the backdrop of already-weak market sentiments on the sector ahead of R-Jio's commercial launch: Kotak Institutional Equities