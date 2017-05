** InterGlobe Aviation falls as much as 20 pct to its daily lower limit

** Hits lowest level since Nov 13, 2015 just three days after the stock debuted on exchanges

** Crude oil rises over 6 pct on Friday, trades above $30/bbl

** InterGlobe reports 24 pct rise in Q3 profit late Thursday missing some analysts estimates

** However, analysts concerned about ticket pricing pressure, rupee depreciating negating lower oil prices and A320neo aircraft delivery delay issues

** Citi cuts target price to 1200 rupees from 1300 rupees

** "IndiGo continues to benefit from the favorable oil price environment, but the pressure on ticket prices and 5 pct depreciation in the INR will continue to offset part of this benefit", Citi says

** Smaller rival Jet Airways falls as much as 14 pct; heads towards biggest single day loss since Aug 24, 2015 market crash (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)