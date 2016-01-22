BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22 Shenzhen Kingdom Technology Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan ($410.48 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RY93Pd; bit.ly/1UfN83e
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RY93Pd; bit.ly/1UfN83e
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO