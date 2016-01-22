** Mining stocks among top risers on the FTSE, with BHP
and Anglo American gaining 4 pct and 7 pct
respectively
** Stoxx Basic Resources index up 3 pct on the day
and down 13 pct YTD
** Traders see copper holding 4300 level, MACD also
positive. Chart: reut.rs/1WA9Xjy
** Copper set for its biggest weekly gain since Oct; ECB
stimulus hopes and China's Q4 property loan rise also positive
** London-listed mining companies have been hit by
plummeting commodity prices, forcing them to slash jobs, costs,
capital expenditure and dividends
** Other notable gainers: Rio Tinto, Antofagasta
(helped by Citi double upgrade ), Glencore
top performers on Britain's FTSE 100, all up
between 1-4 pct
** Rio, BHP both among top 10 UK divi contributors in 2015 -
but Rio increasingly seen as the default stock for income
seekers amid concern over sustainability of BHP's long-protected
dividend post Brazil dam burst
** Shore Capital reckons Rio far less likely to have to cut
dividends than BHP - and as such flags Feb 2016 as the time to
dip into Rio (co's FY results Feb 11)
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)