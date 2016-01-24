BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
BANGKOK Jan 24 Thailand reported its second case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus on Sunday, according to the country's health minister.
The virus was detected in a 71-year old Omani man travelling to Bangkok on Friday, Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn told a news conference.
The first case was detected in a businessman from Oman in June last year.
(Reporting Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: