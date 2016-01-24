BANGKOK Jan 24 Thailand reported its second case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus on Sunday, according to the country's health minister.

The virus was detected in a 71-year old Omani man travelling to Bangkok on Friday, Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn told a news conference.

The first case was detected in a businessman from Oman in June last year.

