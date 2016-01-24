BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
Jan 24 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says plans acquisition deal worth between 650 million yuan ($98.80 million) to 1.2 billion yuan, shares to halt trade from Jan 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ScGWKe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5788 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: