Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS

** Q1 2016: Bank of Tianjin IPO-BOTJ.HK (China)- $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, BOCI, CCBI

** Q1 2016: Hotel Lotte (South Korea)- $5 bln KRX IPO. BAML, Citi, KDB Daewoo

** First A-share IPO under new rules more than 4,000 times oversubscribed

** Pacific Securities raises $654 mln from rights issue

** Orient Group clears hearing for $1.33 bln private placement

** China Fortune Land completes $1.06 bln placement

** BeiGene plans to raise up to $132 mln through a Nasdaq IPO

** Singapore's Fullerton Healthcare (IPO-FULE.SI) plans to launch its up to $300 mln IPO in the second quarter (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)