** China to cut crude steel production by 100-150 mln tonnes -cabinet

** The government will also increase policy support including special awards to companies restructuring to eliminate overcapacity and affected workers in both industries

** China's Baoshan Iron and Steel up 3.1 pct and Angang Steel rises 7.5 pct

** Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal up 3.6 pct and JFE Holdings gains 3 pct

** Maruichi Steel up 3.2 pct, Daido Steel up 3.9 pct while Kobe Steel gains 5.4 pct

** Separately, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing jumps 12 pct n share buyback plan

** South Korea's POSCO gains 5 pct and Hyundai Steel rises 4.8 pct

** Australia's Bluescope Steel rises 4.5 pct

** India's Tata Steel gains 0.5 pct and Jindal Steel and Power advances 1.7 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)