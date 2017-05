** Spicejet Ltd rises as much as 14.9 pct, posting its biggest intraday percentage gain since Oct 13, 2015

** Spicejet posts a record high Q3 net profit of 2.38 bln rupees ($35.2 mln)

** Revenue jumps 10.9 pct

** Spicejet has gained 261 percent in the last 12 months, making it the best performer in terms of price performance among 37 airlines companies in Asia Pacific - StarMine ($1 = 67.8150 Indian rupees) (tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)