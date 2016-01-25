BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, January 25The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31300 ICS-201(B22mm) 31800 ICS-102(B22mm) 23300 ICS-103(23mm) 26100 ICS-104(24mm) 30600 ICS-202(26mm) 33000 ICS-105(26mm) 30400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30900 ICS-105(27mm) 34000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31200 ICS-105MMA(27) 31800 ICS-105PHR(28) 34400 ICS-105(28mm) 33100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33400 ICS-105(29mm) 33600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33800 ICS-105(30mm) 34100 ICS-105(31mm) 34700 ICS-106(32mm) 35900 ICS-107(34mm) 49200
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)