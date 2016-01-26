BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 70 percent stake in Chengdu pharma for 350 million yuan ($53.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OLUcmK
($1 = 6.5783 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis