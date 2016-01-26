Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Tongfang Guoxin Electronics
* Says unit signs agreement to invest T$19.5 billion ($580.62 million) in Taiwan's Powertech Technology
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KBwAxc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.5850 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing