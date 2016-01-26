Jan 26 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd

* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 18-35 percent y/y to 388.6-444.6 million yuan ($59.05-$67.56 million)

* Says unit in deal to invest $30 million in Coveredge (Cayman) for 20 percent stake

