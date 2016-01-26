** Weakness seen from UK banks amid broad market sell-off
and as UBS cuts PTs - of HSBC, Standard Chartered
and Barclays (shares in trio down c2%)
** On Barclays, UBS says market too optimistic on investment
banking revenues, will likely struggle more in future; but keeps
"Buy" rating as thinks shares fallen too much in recent weeks
** UBS lowers its EPS estimates on HSBC by 7-9 pct in
2016-19
** Lloyds remains UBS's top pick; says bank has more room to
manage interest income than the market believes
** Cuts RBS PT to 350p from 363p, Barclays to 215p from
302p, Lloyds PT to 88p from 97p, HSBC to 520p from 540p, and
StanChart to 510p from 609p
** Banking sector at large -1.3%, weighed down by
the oil and commodities slump
** RBS and Lloyds buck weak trend, up 1%
