Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to invest $5.5 million in U.S. FE3 Medical
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nvyVFd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated