BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest $30 million in Apricot Forest Inc for 14.9 percent stake
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1K81C4S
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis