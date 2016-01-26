BRIEF-Tegna says sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 - SEC Filing
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing
Jan 26 All Winner Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.16 billion yuan ($176.25 million) in share private placement to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OViAjC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.