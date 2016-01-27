Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb 3: Goodbaby China (China)- $160 mln SEHK IPO. MS, BOCI

** Feb 4: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83 mln IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS

** Q1 2016: Bank of Tianjin IPO-BOTJ.HK (China)- $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, BOCI, CCBI

** Q1 2016: Hotel Lotte (South Korea)- $5 bln KRX IPO. BAML, Citi, KDB Daewoo

** China's state-owned CRRC Corp has raised $600 mln from an H-share convertible bond

** South Korea's Hotel Lotte could receive approval on its preliminary IPO application review from the Korea Exchange as early as this week, according to a source close to the deal

** Australia's Viva Energy is likely to complete a REIT listing in the second quarter of 2016, according to a source close to the plan (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)