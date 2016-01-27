UPDATE 1-Ryanair says wants to take Alitalia routes, not buy airline
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
Jan 27 Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
* Says preliminary net profit up 5.4 percent at 2.2 billion yuan ($334.39 million) in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Saj23U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"