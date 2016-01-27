** Aberdeen up 3 pct, top gainer on Stoxx 600
financial services index & on track for its sharpest
move in over 3 mnths after EM-focused asset manager posts
quarterly results that are not as bad as analysts expected
** Net outflows of 9.1 bln stg vs forecast from RBC Capital
Markets of 11.8 bln stg; equities funds' net outflows of 6.3 bln
stg, down from 7.9 bln stg in previous qtr
** Results also buoy peer Ashmore, up 2 pct & 2nd
top gainer on the financials index
** EM/China/Brazil/Asia ex-Japan focused-funds struggling
due to hefty redemptions & outflows as risk appetites fall
steeply & China slowdown - which has worsened commodities rout -
mean investors want their money back
Link: on.ft.com/22pSZsx
** Numis upgrades both cos to "buy" from "hold", saying that
it still believes EM assets will eventually recover & buying at
today's valuation will give decent value; both down c.20 pct YTD
** Close to a third of Aberdeen's 30-day avg volume traded
through in first 50 mins on Wednesday
