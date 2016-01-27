** Drugmaker Shire down c.2 pct & second biggest
loser on the Stoxx 600 healthcare index after HSBC cuts
TP on stock to 5400p from 6200p & raises sirens around its
proposed $32 billion cash-and-stock offer for Baxalta
** The acquisition of Baxalta gives Shire a leading position
in treating rare diseases, but HSBC says Shire is overplaying
the extent of the opportunity as many of Baxalta's
plasma-derived products are lower-margin ones for much more
prevalent conditions
** Shire down c.4 pct since Jan. 8, last trading day before
deal was announced
** No negative rating on stock, which has 13 of 16
brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher & 3 "hold"; their
median PT is $79.07 (5521p)
** HSBC also says the size of the loan taken by Shire to
fund deal may limit its ability to organise its business in the
short term, especially as the co is not free to divest any
assets without lender permission
** Nearly 30 pct of its 30-day avg volume traded through in
less than 1 hr
(1 British pound = $1.4321)
