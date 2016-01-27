BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $237.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
Jan 27 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd
* Says to issue first tranche of green bonds worth 20 billion yuan ($3.04 billion) for 2016
($1 = 6.5775 Chinese yuan renminbi)
RABAT, May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions.