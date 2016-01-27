BRIEF-Uber says NY driver refund figure is in "tens of millions of dollars"
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
Jan 27 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise about 145 percent y/y versus net profit of 897.9 million yuan ($136.51 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PDtS1O
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Uber spokesman says "a driver who has done a trip in the last 90 days will receive a direct deposit within a week from when they fill out the form"
* Dividend of eur 0.40 will be paid for each no-par value common share to shareholders for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)