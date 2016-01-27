BRIEF-Restoque announces debenture issue worth 170 mln reais
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
Jan 27 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says sees net profit up 23.0-33.6 percent at 9.3-10.1 billion yuan ($1.41-$1.54 billion) in 2015 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1NAgzra
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.