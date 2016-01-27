WELLINGTON Jan 28 New Zealand's Fonterra
Co-Operative Group Ltd on Thursday lowered its forecast
dairy payout to farmer shareholders, citing sluggish global
demand.
Fonterra will pay its shareholders NZ$4.15 per kilo of milk
solids in the current season versus a prior forecast of NZ$4.60.
The move strips around NZ$800 million out of farmer income.
There had been growing concern that the world's largest
dairy exporter would be forced to lower the forecast because of
weak global prices.
Until recently, dairy was the backbone of New Zealand's
economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But dairy
prices have tumbled by more than half since early 2014, hurt by
China's economic slowdown and global oversupply.
Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said that global economic
conditions were challenging and having an impact on demand for a
range of commodities, including dairy.
"Key factors driving dairy demand are declining
international oil prices which have weakened the spending power
of countries reliant on oil revenues, economic uncertainty in
developing economies and a slow recovery of dairy imports into
China," he said.
Wilson said that in addition, the Russian ban on European
Union dairy imports continues to push more product on to the
world market.
The weaker payout will add to pressure on the New Zealand
dairy sector as it is below estimated break-even levels of
NZ$5.28.
The central bank has flagged the sector as a risk to
financial stability and earlier this week Fitch Ratings agency
downgraded its view for New Zealand's banking industry over
dairy debt woes.
Earlier on Thursday, the central bank held rates at 2.5
percent but said more easing may be needed.
The bank cited several risks around its outlook, including
dairy prices.
Looking ahead, Chief Executive Theo Spierings said he still
expects dairy prices to recover later this year but "the time
frame for supply and demand rebalancing has moved further out
and largely depends on a downward correction in EU supply in
response to the lower global prices."
Spierings said the prices are "clearly unsustainably low for
farmers globally and cannot continue in the longer term."
