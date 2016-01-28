Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb 3: Goodbaby China (China)- $160 mln SEHK IPO. MS, BOCI

** Feb 4: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83 mln IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS

** Q1 2016: Bank of Tianjin IPO-BOTJ.HK (China)- $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, BOCI, CCBI

** Q1 2016: Hotel Lotte (South Korea)- $5 bln KRX IPO. BAML, Citi, KDB Daewoo

** 3Sbio block fetches $72 mln

** Guangzhou Auto issues $623 mln convertible bonds

** Postal Savings Bank of China IPO-PSBC.HK has chosen five banks as sponsors for its Hong Kong IPO to raise $12 bln-$15 bln

** Japan'ss LaSalle Logiport REIT aims to raise up to $892 mln from an IPO offering of new investment units (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)