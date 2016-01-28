BRIEF-Strides Shasun March-qtr consol profit surges
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 44.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total revenue was 9.52 billion rupees
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank
** Feb 3: Goodbaby China (China)- $160 mln SEHK IPO. MS, BOCI
** Feb 4: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83 mln IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities
** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS
** Q1 2016: Bank of Tianjin IPO-BOTJ.HK (China)- $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, BOCI, CCBI
** Q1 2016: Hotel Lotte (South Korea)- $5 bln KRX IPO. BAML, Citi, KDB Daewoo
** 3Sbio block fetches $72 mln
** Guangzhou Auto issues $623 mln convertible bonds
** Postal Savings Bank of China IPO-PSBC.HK has chosen five banks as sponsors for its Hong Kong IPO to raise $12 bln-$15 bln
** Japan'ss LaSalle Logiport REIT aims to raise up to $892 mln from an IPO offering of new investment units (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 2.3 million rupees versus profit6.5 million rupees year ago