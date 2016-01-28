** Equity Risk-Love is low, but not in "deep panic"; Central bank balm required to get it up - BofA-ML

** Risk rallies from here will be short-term and technical in nature, until a bottom in oil is firmly in or stronger reaction from policymakers - Citi

** Do not see the recent sharp sell-off as a buying opportunity; trough valuation points to a level of 660 for MSCI EM - Goldman Sachs

** EM stocks, FX at their lowest post GFC level while CDS at post-GFC highs on China and oil

** MSCI EM down nearly 10 pct YTD, heading for its fifth year of falls in six

** Davos trip gave a feeling of frustration ongoing exotic monetary experiment was coming to an end, and not knowing what if anything was going to replace it (maybe G-20 coordinated fiscal policy?), BofA analysts led by Ajay Singh Kapur say

** Desperate in Davos: policymakers struggle for answers

** Diverse markets, indicators remain consistent with a double digit contraction in EMs EPS - BofA-ML

** Adds valuations not cheap either as Asia ex-Japan trades at EV/Net income of 19.9x, compared with an avg. of 21.7x over past 21 years; At market lows, it normally gets to around 13x (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)