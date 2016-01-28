BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts revises share private placement plan
* Says it revises share private placement plan, to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($725.63 million)
Jan 28 Materials Industry Zhongda Group Co Ltd
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 3 billion yuan ($456.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SkNvKY
* Says planned asset restructuring involves buying minority stake in unit Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology, share trade remains suspended