BRIEF-Cannabrands AG comments on opening of insolvency proceedings
* WAS INFORMED THAT THIRD-PARTY APPLICATIONS WERE FILED FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THE COMPANY
Jan 28 Beijing Homyear Capital Holdings Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 90-130 percent y/y to about 788-954 million yuan ($119.84-$145.09 million)
* Says 2015 contract sales totalling 4.2 billion yuan, down 1.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OZuTeN; bit.ly/1ROKjsm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 18 Indian state-run IDBI Bank reported fourth-quarter net loss widened to 32 billion rupees ($495.1 million) as bad loans soared, sending its shares down more than 8 percent.