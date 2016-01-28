BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
Jan 28 Pang Da Automobile Trade Co Ltd
* Says terminates 2015 employee incentive scheme due to volatile market condition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VtUUH8
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* March quarter net profit 54.9 million rupees versus 11 million rupees year ago