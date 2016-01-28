BEIJING Jan 28 China CITIC Bank Corp
confirmed on Thursday it has discovered a fraud
involving 969 million yuan ($147.37 million) in funds illicitly
drawn from its bill financing business.
State-owned mid-tier lender CITIC Bank also said that police
have been notified and corresponding funds and related assets
have been frozen.
Announcement of the fraud comes one week after the
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) admitted it could lose as
much as 3.9 billion yuan from a similar fraud.
Chinese financial publication Caixin reported that the case
was tied to two AgBank employees, who illegally sold the bills
of exchange to an unnamed third-party, and then used the
proceeds to invest in the stock market, which has slumped since
the middle of last year.
China's banks have been dogged by accusations of corruption.
A recent crackdown on the financial industry has sparked
investigations into several senior executives.
A CITIC Bank employee working in the north-western city of
Lanzhou allegedly conspired with other people between May and
July to fake documents that were used as collateral to obtain a
bankers' acceptance bills, Bloomberg News earlier reported.
($1 = 6.5754 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms)