BRIEF-Da An Gene's unit set up health industry research firm for 300 mln yuan
May 18 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University
Jan 28 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder raises stake in company by buying 2.8 million shares, or 0.15 percent of total number of a-shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QFIBYR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University
* Medtronic resolute onyx(tm) 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint in extra-small vessels at one-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: