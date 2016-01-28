BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
Jan 28 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says sees net profit up about 65 percent in 2015 from year ago's 528.7 million yuan ($80.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UsFXVw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 54.9 million rupees versus 11 million rupees year ago