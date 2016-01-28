BRIEF-Cogobuy Group says qtrly non-gaap profit attributable RMB133.9 mln, up 33.6%
* Qtrly non-gaap profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was approximately rmb133.9 million, representing an increase of 33.6%
Jan 28 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says sees net profit up 35-55 percent at 446.3-512.4 million yuan ($67.87-$77.92 million) in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23vCBr1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Proposed Acquisition Of A 27% Stake In Global Entertainment Media Pte. Ltd. - Second Addendum