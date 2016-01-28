Jan 28 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 3.1 percent fall in sales, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $932 million, or 46 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $943 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $5.19 billion from $5.36 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)