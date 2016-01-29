** CLSA reduces underweight in Malaysia by two ppts to
neutral in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio
citing cheap ringgit
** The investment will be paid for by shaving the weightings
in China and Vietnam by one ppt each
** Says currency movements were the main driver of relative
performance in Asia last year and the same could be the case
this year
** "It (ringgit) is certainly the main reason why Malaysia
is outperforming year to date," Christopher Wood, CLSA's equity
strategist says
** The MSCI Malaysia index has declined by 2.7 pct in USD so
far in 2016, while the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex-Japan index is
down 10.2 pct
** The ringgit has appreciated by 2 pct against the US
dollar so far in 2016
** The upgrade comes even as Malaysia slashed 2016 spending
and growth forecast due to poor global oil prices
** Separately, Malaysian PM cleared of graft after funds in
account declared a Saudi gift
