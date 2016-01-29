** CLSA reduces underweight in Malaysia by two ppts to neutral in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio citing cheap ringgit

** The investment will be paid for by shaving the weightings in China and Vietnam by one ppt each

** Says currency movements were the main driver of relative performance in Asia last year and the same could be the case this year

** "It (ringgit) is certainly the main reason why Malaysia is outperforming year to date," Christopher Wood, CLSA's equity strategist says

** The MSCI Malaysia index has declined by 2.7 pct in USD so far in 2016, while the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex-Japan index is down 10.2 pct

** The ringgit has appreciated by 2 pct against the US dollar so far in 2016

** The upgrade comes even as Malaysia slashed 2016 spending and growth forecast due to poor global oil prices

** Separately, Malaysian PM cleared of graft after funds in account declared a Saudi gift

** EM Stocks: Risky even at post-GFC lows (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)