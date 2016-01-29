Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible
offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln
Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank
** Feb 3: Goodbaby China (China)- $160 mln SEHK IPO. MS,
BOCI
** Feb 4: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83 mln
IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities
** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK
IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS
** Q1 2016: Bank of Tianjin IPO-BOTJ.HK (China)- $1 bln
SEHK IPO. ABCI, BOCI, CCBI
** Q1 2016: Hotel Lotte (South Korea)- $5 bln KRX
IPO. BAML, Citi, KDB Daewoo
** India seeks banks for Cochin Shipyard IPO
** Floor price set for Engineers India selldown
** Jae-Yong Lee selling $326 mln Samsung SDS
block
** Hotel Lotte receives IPO approval
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)