(Corrects second bullet point to say bad loan ratio widens, not bad loans rise)

** ICICI Bank shares fall 6.09 pct; heads towards biggest single-day percentage loss since Aug 24, 2015 market sell-off

** Bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rise to 4.72 pct in Dec quarter versus 3.77 pct in previous quarter

** Bad loans rise on central bank order to reclassify some troubled loan accounts

** Lender sees similar additions to bad loans in Q4 as Q3

** Q3 net profit up 4.5 pct to 30.18 bln rupees in line with estimates

** Jefferies cuts price target to 320 rupees from 330 rupees; maintains "buy" (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)