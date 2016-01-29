** Natural resources company Vedanta Ltd rises as much as 7.65 pct making it the top performer on Nifty 50

** Posts 99 pct plunge in Q3 profit at 180 mln rupees due to lower commodity prices

** Company's net sales drop 23 pct to 148.01 mln rupees; but beats analysts' forecast for net loss

** Firm says its cost reduction efforts will be reflected further in the future; forecasts better cost structure for Q4 (tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)