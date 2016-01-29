BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
(Corrects third bullet to say stock has fallen 26 pct YTD not till "Thursday's close")
** Just Dial Ltd plummets as much as 14.5 pct to 625.2 to its lowest since Aug 20, 2013
** Company posts 16 pct fall in Q3 consolidated net profit
** Stock is down 26 pct YTD
** Stock second worst internet software firm on price performance in India
** Company has lowest ARM score of 5 among internet software peers in India; analysts are bearish about its outlook - StarMine (gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago