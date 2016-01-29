(Corrects third bullet to say stock has fallen 26 pct YTD not till "Thursday's close")

** Just Dial Ltd plummets as much as 14.5 pct to 625.2 to its lowest since Aug 20, 2013

** Company posts 16 pct fall in Q3 consolidated net profit

** Stock is down 26 pct YTD

** Stock second worst internet software firm on price performance in India

** Company has lowest ARM score of 5 among internet software peers in India; analysts are bearish about its outlook - StarMine (gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)