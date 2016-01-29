BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 143.0 percent y/y at 2.7 billion yuan ($410.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QJNccH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5773 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: