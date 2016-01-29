Jan 29 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd

* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall 15-45 percent y/y to 515.0-795.9 million yuan ($78.32-$121.03 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P1rUTl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)