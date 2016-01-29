Jan 29 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd

* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall about 80-84 percent y/y

* Says plans investment of 8.45 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1m0dMl2; bit.ly/1RQF2R2

($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi)