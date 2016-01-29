Jan 29 East Money Information Co Ltd

* Says sees net profit up about 965-1,065 percent at 1.8-1.9 billion yuan ($273.76-$288.97 million) in 2015

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PJu7bK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)