BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Citychamp Dartong Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall more than 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 751.1 million yuan ($114.24 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RQKsvg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: