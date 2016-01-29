Jan 29 Citychamp Dartong Co Ltd

* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall more than 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 751.1 million yuan ($114.24 million) year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RQKsvg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)