** India's Larsen & Toubro rises as much as 4.6 pct to its highest since Jan 25

** Larsen & Toubro said on Friday it was on track to realise its forecast of 10-15 pct sales growth for the fiscal year ending on March 31

** The company's third-quarter net profit jumped nearly 20 pct

** India's L&T counts on government spending to meet growth targets

** "Given investors concerns, broadly maintaining guidance is a positive outcome and stock is likely to see a bounce back," Macquarie says (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)