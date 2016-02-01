BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** India's Larsen & Toubro rises as much as 4.6 pct to its highest since Jan 25
** Larsen & Toubro said on Friday it was on track to realise its forecast of 10-15 pct sales growth for the fiscal year ending on March 31
** The company's third-quarter net profit jumped nearly 20 pct
** India's L&T counts on government spending to meet growth targets
** "Given investors concerns, broadly maintaining guidance is a positive outcome and stock is likely to see a bounce back," Macquarie says (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago